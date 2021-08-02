IGP Baba Warns Officers Against Squandering Their Goodwill

The Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Usman, has warned police officers not to compromise the integrity of their office for selfish interests, adding that one of the easiest ways to cultivate and sustain public support is for officers to ensure they do not squander their goodwill.

The IGP gave the admonition on Saturday in Lagos while inaugurating a multimillion naira project executed by the outgoing Commander of the Area ‘B’ Police Command, Apapa, Olusoji Akinbayo, who was recently promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The project is one-story building block comprising a fully equipped office for the incoming Area Commander, a conference room, and 10 other offices for senior police officers, as well as the renovation and furnishing of other existing structures.

Usman, who was represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone ‘2’ Command, Lagos, Johnson Kokumo, said the feat achieved by Akinbayo was worthy of emulation by all officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

He said, “This is indeed an unparalleled achievement. It is apparent that the Area Commander did not mortgage his PR (public relations and goodwill). If he had done so, he would never have been able to mobilise people to support him in this manner.

“DCP Olusoji Akinbayo has demonstrated professionalism and shown an example which other area commanders have a lot to learn from. One thing is clear from what we have seen here; if you show that you are for the people, the people too will be there for you. And so long as you don’t mortgage your PR, you will have no cause to sacrifice your integrity.”

Speaking, Odumosu said the support Akinbayo enjoyed from the people was a testament to his excellent service to the community.

The Punch

