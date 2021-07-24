Hurray! Erica and Laycon Are Friends Again – Fans React

Big Brother Naija season five ex-housemates, Erica Nlewedim and Laycon Agbeleshe, have settled their dispute, erupting mixed reactions from their fans.

On their Instagram stories, both reality TV stars shared videos of themselves together, hanging out and obviously having fun.

The caption for the videos read, “We are good,” as a sign of settlement between both parties.

It would be recalled that Erica and Laycon started off as close buddies during the BBNaija lockdown edition.

Along the line, they had a fall out and had since been seen as enemies of one another.

The enmity spread to their fans, Elites (Erica’s fans) and Icons (Laycon’s fans), who use every opportunity to engage in verbal wars on social media.

Following their reconciliation, fans have taken to Twitter to share how they feel about the new development.

A tweep, @Tee_Classiquem1, wrote, “Imagine fighting all your destiny helpers on Twitter because of Laycon and Erica only for them to squash their beef and settle a day to the new season of #BBNaija. I hope you all will eventually understand this BBN thingy is just a show and stop inheriting unnecessary enemies.

Another tweep, @_Asiwajularry, said, “Planned BBNaija script or not, Laycon and Erica will eventually get along. Only those that have blocked and cursed each other’s parents on the issue will feel pained to see it happen.”

“Those of you that blocked each other because of Erica and Laycon, will you unblock now or you still want to build that house?,” @Smithie___ asked.

@favorgrace19 wrote, “I am Laycon stan and I support him and Erica reconciling. Nothing bad in settling their differences, that doesn’t mean they will be buddies but cordial with each other.

“And just like that Erica and Laycon just closed the lockdown season.” @glitzy_cynthia said.

The Punch

Like this: Like Loading...