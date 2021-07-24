Four Years After, Tonto Dikeh Returns, Features in Tchidi Chikere’s ‘Beggar’s Children’

After a nearly 4-year hiatus, screen diva, Tonto Dikeh is back to Nollywood. The actress is currently on the set of ‘Beggars Children’ directed by legendary home video filmmaker Tchidi Chikere.

The film, which was produced by Benedict Johnson, also features Angela Okorie and Doris Ogala.

Tonto Dikeh last starred in Pascal Amanfo’s 2017 movie ‘Celebrity Marriage’. She has since been involved in charity works, tending to the less privileged.

Like this: Like Loading...