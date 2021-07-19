Bandits Ambush Police Officers, Kill 13

Thirteen police officers have been killed after bandits ambushed mobile operatives who were responding to distress calls in communities within and around Kurar Mota village in Bungudu LGA of Zamfara State.

Confirming the attack which took place on Sunday, spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Mohammed Shehu, said “the personnel who ran into the ambush exhibited resilience and gallantry by engaging the gunmen, an effort that deterred the bandits from attacking more communities.

“Unfortunately, 13 personnel paid the supreme price”.

SP Shehu, however, noted that the bandits on their part also suffered heavy casualties, adding that a manhunt against the armed bandits that took the officers by surprise at Kurar Mota village has been launched.

Police Commissioner, CP Hussaini Rabiu, while visiting some officers who were injured in the attack, assured the people of Zamfara that the Force will not discourage the officers and men of the command from discharging their mandate of protecting lives and properties of the citizens.

He said the command is determined to sustain its ongoing operations against the activities of recalcitrant bandits and other criminal elements in the state and urged all law-abiding citizens to join hands with the security agencies to successfully end the menace.

Channels TV

