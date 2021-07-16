Property Giant, RevolutionPlus, Celebrates Seven Years of Excellence, Service Delivery, Innovation

By Eric Elezuo

Joy indescribable may go a long way to quantify the atmosphere as the management and staff of property giant, RevolutionPlus, clients, friends and well wishers, led by the ebullient Chief Executive Officer of the group, Mr Bamidele Onalaja, and his innovative wife, who doubles as the Executive Director, Tolulope Onalaja, rolled out the drums to celebrate seven years of prolific and innovative endeavours.

The pleasant and elaborate soiree took place at the grandiose Five Palm Event Centre, Oniru, Lagos, where colours and decorations spoke volumes of what the Lord has done for the organization in a space of seven years, with an opening from sports entrepreneur, Larry Izamoje.

In his address, the elated CEO, informed the equally excited guests that RevolutionPlus, a company driven by passion to create landlords of every Nigerian, is a foremost real estate company charged with a vision to be the number one real estate company in Sub-Saharan Africa as well as the world.

“RevolutionPlus started approximately seven years ago with just a single decision to seek something more fulfilling; after working in the banking sector for about 13 years,” Onalaja said.

He noted that the company, which started operations in 2014, with the desire to change the estate game, already has six branches in Nigeria located in Lekki, Ikeja Abeokuta, Ibadan, Abuja and Port Harcourt with an international office in Dallas, Texas, USA.

The event, which proved to be a jamboree of some sort, paraded the organisation’s brand ambassadors; Odulade Adekola, Toyin Abraham, Broda Shagi and Testimony Jaga. Others, whose presence added candour to the occasion were Nigeria Football Federation President, Amaju Pinnik, Peter Rufai and wife, Yvonne Jegede, Nnamdi Ezeigbo and wife, and Special Adviser to Lagos State governor on Housing, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka among others.

In appreciation for the workforce, the company showered the staff with great gifts and awards for their commitment, dedication and devotion to duty.

While the anchor, Gbenga Adeyinka D1st was busy cracking ribs of attendees with his exclusive jokes, DJ Exclusive left no one in doubt that he was designed to run the wheel of steel just as local and intercontinental delicacies made the rounds in surplus quantity to the admiration of all the guests.

Birthed in 2014, RevolutionPlus Property Limited has sustained its vision of fulfilling a legacy dreams, desires and expectations through total commitment to affordable housing using multi-channeled services.

It is not a surprise that through a dint of hard work, RevolutionPlus today boasts of over 35 estates in its fleet, and several homes for lease in the United States of America. It also has 11 subsidiaries in its portfolio, cutting across construction, hospitality, academics and fashion and provides unmatched services ranching from sales of sites and serviced plots, property development and real estate advisory.

The company’s seven years efforts have earned it numerous awards for outstanding service delivery and innovation.

Indeed, it has been a worthy and worthwhile seven years.

ABOUT REVOLUTIONPLUS

RevolutionPlus Property is a foremost real estate company in Nigeria; charged with a vision to be the number one real estate company in Sub-Saharan Africa as well as the world. The company which started operations in 2014 has evolved to have 6 branches in Nigeria (and counting); Nigeria; Lekki, Ikeja Abeokuta, Ibadan, Abuja and Port Harcourt with an international office in Dallas, Texas, USA.

The company is driven by its mission to bring buyer’s real estate dreams, desires and expectations to reality through its total commitment to affordable housing using multi-channeled services.

RevolutionPlus Property boasts of owning over 35 estates in Nigeria and several homes for lease in the United States of America. The services of the company include the sales of sites and serviced plots with various affordable houses across Nigeria; Property development and real estate advisory. Integrity, trust and timely delivery are the core values of the organization.

RevolutionPlus Property has since evolved into a holding company called RevolutionPlus Group which presently has eleven (11) subsidiaries in its portfolio. These companies include RevolutionPlus Property Development Company Limited, RevolutionPlus Constructions and Infrastructure Limited, Remarkable Hotels and Apartments Limited, Remarkable Foods Limited, Remarkable Real Estate Investment Club, Remarkable Impact, Revplus School of Real Estate, Remarkable Impact Facility Manager (RIFMA), Chris Bamidele Onalaja Foundation (CBOF), Angelic Lingerie Limited and Happy Bet.

RevolutionPlus Property is led by Executives; Mr. Bamidele Onalaja, Group Managing Director and Mrs. Onalaja Tolulope, Group Executive Director, with support from qualified Management Team.

BAMIDELE ONALAJA, CEO

Bamidele Onalaja is a serial entrepreneur and philanthropist. He is the Group Managing Direction /Chief Executive Officer of RevolutionPlus Group. He is also the current Chairman of Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) Lagos Chapter and President, Rotary Club Maryland, Lagos. He is a major donor to the Rotary Foundation having donated over $10,000.

Bamidele holds a first degree in Economics and a Masters in Business Administration (Marketing) from Lagos State University (LASU), in addition to these; he obtained an Advanced Diploma in Project Management from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) which inspired him to become a member of the Project Management Institute (PMI), USA. He is an alumnus of the Lagos Business School (Pan African University) (OMP 25).

His journey into Real Estate started in 2004 when he joined Agbara Estates Limited as the Marketing Manager to pioneer the sale of “Vivas Home Project” which recorded monumental success, thereafter he joined Refuge Home Savings and Loan Limited (Mortgage Bankers) as the Head of Projects and Business Development, where he pioneered the department and guided the bank into acquiring several landed properties such as the “Beaufort Royale Estate” afterwards he joined Cornerstone Mortgage Bank as the Head, Mortgage Operations before joining Safe Trust Mortgage Bank (Formerly Sterling Homes) as the Ikeja Branch Manager.

In 2014, he resigned from Safe Trust Mortgage Bank to focus on building “RevolutionPlus Property Development Company Limited, a game changing Real Estate Development Company in Nigeria with an international office in the Dallas, Texas, USA.

Since then, he has broken several milestone which were rewarded through several merit awards such as “Real Estate Entrepreneur of the Year”, “Real Estate Personality of the year”, “Outstanding Leader Award” to mention a few.

In 2021, Bamidele was recognized as one of the “Top 25 CEOs to look out for in Nigeria” at an award session organized by the Businessday Newspaper, in the same vein RevolutionPlus went home with the “Next Bull Award, in recognition of its Market Leadership & Pacesetting Innovations”

Bamidele, an unabashed philanthropist is the founder of the “Chris Bamidele Onalaja Foundation (CBOF)” whose core values are education and scholarship grants, economic and community development, widows’ empowerment and water sanitation and hygiene and disease, prevention & control. With the support of his wife, Mrs. Tolulope Onalaja, Bamidele built TolDel Nursery and Primary School in Ikorodu, to provide quality free education to less privileged children whose parents cannot afford a private school in the axis. In 2021, plans commenced to build a free secondary school for the graduating pupils of TolDel.

Through CBOF, he launched an #10 million initiative to empower over 500 widows, he built a Police station at Ijebu- Ishonyi, drilled boreholes for communities, organized free health screening for several communities and granted free scholarships to mention a few.

Bamidele is a devoted Christian and a Deacon. He is married the Tolulope Onalaja, the Group Executive Director of RevolutionPlus Group and blessed with two children.

