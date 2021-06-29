Shocker: Litigation Trails Late Billionaire Akindele’s Will

Months after his death, things seem to have fallen apart in the household of late respected silent billionaire, Chief Bode Akindele, as a son, Mr Oladipupo Akindele has dragged the other members of the family to court over his will.

According to court papers exclusively obtained by The Boss, Mr Akindele is asking the High Court of Lagos State to among other things grant pre-emptive order restricting 17 respondents from either laying claims to the estate of the late billionaire or execute his will.

The 17 respondents are 1. Most Revd Michael Kehinde Stephen, 2. Prof Wale Tomori, 3. Revd Canon Prof Kolawole T Jaiyeoba 4. Mrs Oluwatoyin Omobola Isemede 5. Mrs Abiola OlabisiAderibigbe 6. Mrs Abiodun Shubulola Duduyemi 7. Mrs Ajoke Braithwaite 8. Mrs Oluyemisi Kofoworola Oladapo 9. Mrs Titilola Oluwabusola Medebor 10. Mrs Afolake Eniola Coker 11. Mrs Ayodele Olabimpe Akindele 12. Mr Mobolaji Akanji Akindele 13. Mrs Mojisola Iyabode Shonibare 14. Mrs Roseline Atema Akindele 15. Miss Samatha Clare Stephenson 16. The Registrar-Probate Registry (High Court of Lagos State) and 17. The Administrator General of Lagos State.

In addition, Akindele is asking for exparte motion against six Nigerian banks where presumably the estates of the late billionaire are domiciled. They include Ecobank Nigeria Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Fidedlity Bank Nigeria Limited, First Bank of Nigeria Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Sterling Bank Plc.

Among the prayers of Mr. Akindele in the originating motion exparte dated October 7, 2020, “a pre-emptive order restraining the 1st to the 15th respondents either by themselves, agents, privies and any members of the Akindele family or anyone whosoever acting on their behal from dealing with, tampering, taking charges of or controlling and of the assets including shares, immovable or movable properties which belong to or fall within the estate of the late Sir Chief Labode Oladimeji Akindele including but not limited to the companies listed in the schedule attached to the motion in any manner whatsoever pending the claimant/applicant’s compliance with the Lagos State High Court Practice Directions No 2 of 2019 on Pre-action protocoland /or the motion on notice of interlocutory injunction” and “a pre-emptive order restraining the named banks from honoring or giving effect to any mandate and/or instruction from the 1st to 13th respondents in exercise of any right howsoever as the legal or personal representatives of late Sir (Sir) Labode Oladimeji Akindele (deceased).

Delivering his judgment, Justice T. A. O. Oyekan-Abdullahi granted the claimant among others leave to serve all processes filed and to be filed ‘in this’ suit on the 1st to 14th respondents via substituted means to wit by pasting on a conspicuous part of the wall of the family residence located at 61 Marine Road, Apapa, Lagos, as well as issue and serve the concurrent originating process filed ‘in this suit’ on the 15th respondent out of the jurisdiction of the court specifically at Sequent Quernsey Limited, St Julian’s Avenue, St Peter Port, Quernsey.

The court also asked parties to maintain status quo as the case was adjourned to a later date.

