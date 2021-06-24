News

Buhari Appoints Emmanuel Jime As Executive Secretary Nigerian Shippers Council

Eric 1 day ago
0 11 Less than a minute

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Emmanuel Lyambee Jime as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council.

Senior Special Assistant to the President
(Media & Publicity), who signed the statement the effect, said Mr Jime, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law, brings his wealth of experience to the new role having distinguished himself in several public offices.

He added that he was at a time Managing Director at the Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA), a two-term member of the House of Representatives representing Makurdi/Guma Federal constituency in Benue State between 2007 and 2015, and Speaker of the State House of Assembly from 1992 to 1993.

The appointment is for a renewable four-year tenure.

Eric

Related Articles

Man Proposes To His Physically Challenged Girlfriend Of 17 years

April 20, 2019

2019: Man Files Suit Seeking Buhari’s Disqualification over Certificate

October 30, 2018

Don’t Let FG Shut Down Social Media, Digital Democracy App Tells Nigerians

December 19, 2019

We’re Considering Options for Reopening of Schools – LASG

June 3, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: