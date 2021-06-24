Buhari Appoints Emmanuel Jime As Executive Secretary Nigerian Shippers Council
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Emmanuel Lyambee Jime as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council.
Senior Special Assistant to the President
(Media & Publicity), who signed the statement the effect, said Mr Jime, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law, brings his wealth of experience to the new role having distinguished himself in several public offices.
He added that he was at a time Managing Director at the Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA), a two-term member of the House of Representatives representing Makurdi/Guma Federal constituency in Benue State between 2007 and 2015, and Speaker of the State House of Assembly from 1992 to 1993.
The appointment is for a renewable four-year tenure.