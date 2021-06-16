Entertainment

Give It Up for Yemi Alade As She Bags ‘Best Female Artist In Africa’ Award

Popular Afro-pop singer, Yemi Alade has received the award of Best Female Artist in Africa from the United DJs in Africa.

The self-proclaimed Mama Africa took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself brandishing the award plaque in her hands.

The Voice Nigeria season three coach then expressed appreciation for the award in her caption. She wrote:

😇🥰 I’m the 2021 Recipient of the United DJs in Africa Award for the Category of Best Female Artist in Africa. I don’t take it for granted 🙏thank you for playing and sharing our music wherever you go ☀️☀️☀️😊

