Men Who Supervised the Scuttling of June 12, 1993 Election

By Eric Elezuo

In most of his speeches, the maximum ruler that superimposed over the annulment of the June 12, 1993, General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), blamed forces beyond his control for the infamous annulment.

In the same vein, most of his loyalists have said that Babangida did what he did because the members of the Armed Forces Ruling Council (AFRC) at the time pressurized him into taking the decision he took even to the extent of threatening to kill him and the presumed winner, Bashorun MKO Abiola if he goes ahead to release the results of the June 12, 1993 elections.

The bottom-line remains that Babangida went ahead to annul the election, and ever since Nigerians have desired to know the forces behind the annulment since Babangida claimed it was a collective decision.

Consequently, The Boss has investigated to reveal the men who formed the AFRC of June 1993. They could very well be the force behind the threat to kill Babangida if he goes ahead to release the results.

Below is a list of the members of the AFRC of Babangida’s dispensation:

General Ibrahim Babangida GCFR

He is a retired Army General who was President of Nigeria from 27 August 1985 to 26 August 1993. He previously served as the Chief of Army staff from January 1984 to August 1985. Babangida was a key player in most of the military coups in Nigeria (July 1966, February 1976, December 1983, August 1985, December 1985 and April 1990). He is inglorious credited with the annulment of the June 12, 1993. He is known to have blamed his colleagues in the AFRC for being the main brain behind the annulment.

Admiral Augustus Aikhomu

He was an Admiral in the Nigerian Navy, who served as the de-facto Vice President of Nigeria during the Ibrahim Babangida-led military junta from 1986 to 1993. He was a member of the AFRC that mentored the June 12 annulment.

General Sani Abacha

He was the Minister of Defence as at the time when Gen. Ibrahim Babangida was the President. He later became the Head of State, and incarcerated MKO Abiola when he demanded his mandate. Abacha is also known to have muffled the voices of anyone who spoke against the annulment.

Clement Akpamgbo

He was the Attorney-General of the Federation. He fired shots aimed at defending the government in which he served as the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, with the avalanche of ouster clauses that paralysed the legal system of that nearly period. He was also a member of the AFRC.

Lt-Gen Salihu Ibrahim (rtd)

He was Chief of Army Staff from August 1990 until September 1993 during the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida

Vice Admiral Preston Omatshola (rtd)

He was the Chief of Naval Staff, and a distinguished member of the AFRC.

Air Marshall Akin Dada (rtd);

The Chief of Air Staff

Alhaji Ibrahim Coomassie

He was the Inspector-General of Police at the time, the 9th in the series. He served between 1993 and 1999, under the military governments of Generals Babangida, Abacha and Abdulsalami Abubakar

Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed

Secretary to the Government who was also the secretary to the council.

