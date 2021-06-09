APC Members Storm Lagos Secretariat, Reject Candidates

Protesters from the Somolu Local Government Area on Tuesday besieged the secretariat of the All Progressives Party in Lagos State to express their grievances against the list of candidates for chairman and vice chairman released by the party for the forthcoming local government election on July 24.

The protesters sang protest songs, displayed placards and wore caps and shirts of their preferred candidate, Bowale Sosimi.

A former secretary of the party, Salaudeen Shehu, said, “The people of Somolu have decided that the only person they want as the council chairman is Bowale Sosunu. Even the primaries election did not hold in Somolu. So, we want the primary election to be rescheduled or they should declare the person that has the majority of members as the winner; that is Bowale Sosimi.”

Another protester who declined to give his name said, “How it is possible for a winner to emerge when there was no contest? What we are clamouring for is that the party should declare Bowale as the chairmanship candidate of Somolu for the local government election. We have submitted petitions and I believe strongly that the people’s choice shall prevail.”

An elder from the LGA, Mr Adewale Agboola said, “They should not rob us of our choice. Our leaders must do the right thing.”

