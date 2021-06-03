Emir of Ilorin Advocates Arms For FRSC

The Emir of Ilorin, and Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Chiefs , His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr.) Sulu Gambari has reiterated the need for the Federal Government to arm officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, to defend themselves against criminal elements, whenever on patrol.

The Emir made the remark while receiving in his palace at Ilorin the new Zonal Commanding Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps Zone RS8 Command with headquarters in Ilorin, Assistant Corps Marshal Clement O. Oladele, psc .

The Emir relayed his initial encounter with the FRSC during an incident he had in the early 1990’s after the establishment of the FRSC, where he encountered operatives of the Corps on patrol near the School of Survey , Oyo town along the Ogbomosho – Oyo road.

The Royal Father applauded the swift response and professionalism displayed by the FRSC team on that day, noting that in the course of interacting with the FRSC Officials he learnt they deal with all manners of motorists both friendly and harmful, which exposes them to dangers.

The Emir said since then he has been campaining for the Federal Government to arm the FRSC Marshals on patrol to ensure their protection

He thereafter reiterated that arming the FRSC now is even more appropriate considering the level of insecurity across some sections of the county.

Earlier the new Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone RS8 Command HQ , Assistant Corps Marshal Clement Oladele commended the royal father for his support for highway safety in the country and solicited the Emir’s blessings and support to make highways safer in Kwara, Kogi and Ekiti States where he superintends road safety activities.

Oladele before his new appointment was the immediate past Commandant of the prestigious FRSC Academy in Enugu State.

