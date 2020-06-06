FRSC Redeploys Recently Promoted Senior Officers

Following the recent promotion of senior Officers by the Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC) Board and the need to strategically reposition the Officers for optimal performance, the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has approved the redeployment of 119 Officers, of the ranks of Assistant Corps Marshals, Corps Commanders, Deputy Corps Commanders and intermediate ranks, who are all expected to report to their new Commands on or before Friday, 12 June, 2020.

According to Sanni Abdullahi Chief Route Commander , Media , the redeployed senior Officers are; Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Hyginus Fuomsuk, former ACM , (Federal Operations) who is to take over from ACM Victor Nwokolo who is now Zonal Commanding Officer RS8 Ilorin, as ACM Command Administration and Strategy (CAS) at the national headquarters (RSHQ), ACM AA Nwaka, the outgoing Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO), RS8 Ilorin, who is now the ACM in charge of Institutions Coordination, RSHQ, while ACM MK Ismaila formerly the Sector Commander Nasarawa State is now ACM Administration, RSHQ. Others are ACM OF Udoma the outgoing Sector Commander Imo State who is to take over as Zonal Commanding Officer RS9 Enugu.

The newly promoted Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, still remains in charge of Public Education as ACM Public Education, ACM Hyginus Omeje who was formerly the Sector Commander, Lagos State is now ACM Federal Operations in the Operations Department at the national headquarters, ACM OC Olalade, former Sector Commander Ogun State is to take over as Commandant, FRSC Academy, Udi from ACM Jonas Awgu who has been redeployed as Zonal Commanding Officer, RS4 Jos Zonal Command. ACM SU Iliyasu, the Corps Procurement Officer retains his position as ACM Procurement while ACM BD Anafa earstwhile Head of Section, Monitoring and Evaluation, RSHQ.is now ACM Monitoring and Evaluation .

Sanni added that apart from Enugu, Ilorin, Benin, Port Harcourt, Jos, Bauchi and Abuja Zonal Commands, all other Zonal Commanding Officers remain in their respective areas of authority.

Expectedly, out of the 37 Sector Commanders, 17 retained their positions while the remaining 20 State Sector commands were affected. Those posted to the affected Sector Commands include; Corps Commander AT Hassan ,Ondo, CC YD Dio ,Yobe, CC Y Abdullahi , Bauchi , CC EF ,Akinlade Ekiti, CC OI Akporowho , Plateau, CC AO Ogungbemide , Lagos, CC R Ogom, Bayelsa and CC OS Ochi, Akwa Ibom, among others.

Deputy Corps Commanders that were also redeployed include the Deputy Corps Public Education Officer who is now made the Deputy Corps Commander in charge of Logistics, FCT Sector Command and the Acting Corps Provost who is now the Deputy Corps Commander in charge of Operations in the FCT.

Arising from the need to keep the redeployed Officers on their toes, the Corps Marshal implored the Officers to remain steadfast in their commitment and dedication to duties and to share in the FRSC vision of making Nigerian roads safer for all motorists.

Oyeyemi further enjoined them to play the needed pivotal role in contributing their quota to enhance the safety of lives and properties of all road users, especially at this time when the nation is battling the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

