The Way Forward: Capsules for a Time as Now!

By Tolulope A. Adegoke

“Any power base which is not rooted in that which is just and morally defensible is bound to crumble from internal contradictions in the long run. Our Nation must reorder its scale of moral value in order to arrest the current decline and establish a new and dynamic society, as this is the way forward for a time as this!” – Tolulope A. Adegoke

From the lessons of history, we know that empires and nations fall sometimes by the accident of history and sometimes by the combination of forces outside the control of those affected. Invariably, the main factors include:

i. cultural disaffinity and geopolitical diversity;

ii. bribery and corruption and inept leadership;

iii. moral decadence and laxity among the people;

iv. religious conflicts and persecution and oppression of minorities;

v. defeat in wars and costly foreign adventures, among others.

If we take a critical look at the above factors that led to the collapse of empires and nations in the past, one is pleasantly surprised that Nigeria has survived to date because of the sacrifice and tolerance of the majority. We should always try to empathize with the silent minority, and imagine how we would feel if the petroleum oil produced on our soil and in the process of producing which, our waters and environment are permanently polluted, is used to develop other places while we remain neglected. We should also focus attention on the increasing unbearable sacrifice demanded for the silent majority – the have nots in all parts of the Federation especially the urban poor and unemployed. Their deafening silence sounds to many like the gathering storm but nobody seems to listen to their cries and anguish.

Nigeria was founded at the beginning of the century on the tripod theory of power – the former Northern Region, the West and East. The country foundered on this power base by 1966. The power at the center was to be held in trust by the British imperial power but when independence came, almost prematurely, it was to be shared by a coalition led by the North. In 1963, the Mid-west Region was created and three plus one is not equal to four if the base is not ten. This is not a place or time to review the details of events that led to the civil war, but the Federal Military Government decided after due consultation with those available, to embark on the political structural adjustment programme involving the creation of twelve states on the 27th May 1967 which brought about some intelligent reports and development and also terminated some trends and patterns. It is important to note that all hands must be on deck to salvage Nigeria at this crucial period as did then

Factors influencing the decline and fall of individuals, of nations and empires in history and compare the excesses of some of the Nigeria leadership in our life time, one marvels at the goodness of the Almighty that Nigeria has survived to date. I am sure about what we have done right to keep the country going in the past but, to continue to survive, we have as a nation to satisfy the following necessary conditions:

i. Equal opportunity for all Citizen in education, employment and all matters relating to law enforcement (federal character should not be applied only where it is convenient or beneficial to the ruling class, neither should it be used as the pretext for enthroning mediocrity; when applied in good faith, it can the best from every part the Federation, although the contrary seems to be the case from our recent history).

ii. The Minority Question: There are four main power groups in the country, the Hausa-Fulani in the North, the Yoruba in the West, the Igbo in the East and the Minorities in each of the old regions. The minorities form about 45% of the total population in the country. The political arithmetic is that in any democratic process, one of the major groups needs the support of the minorities to gain power. Besides, any group temporarily out of power feels like a minority. This reinforces the contention that we should not return to the system of winner-takes-all. No section should be made to feel perpetually enslaved like second-class citizens.

iii. New Breed Ruling Class will be most welcome in the new Nigeria of our dreams. This is the utopian prescription for stability since from experience, the new breed can only be produced by new vetros’ ethics. We readily blame the political leadership for abuse of office, bribery and corruption but we often forget that it is the voters who demand the lion’s share of the loot. We must understand that all the historian can do is to plead that future politicians realize that they need not become the slave of the electorate they chose to serve. In all we do, there is always some merit of moderation. There is no need to put all one’s eggs in one basket.

As a nation, Nigeria has not been blessed with charismatic leadership universally acclaimed or generated acceptable to all. Neither have Nigerians been fortunate enough to have such leadership imposed. A charismatic leader must fire the imagination of the people and reflect their collective ego and pride. There is no collective historical necessity for this to happen in a heterogeneous society, such as Nigeria, but if it did, it will enable the process of restoring national self-confidence and arresting further decline of the nation.

…To be continued…

Thank you for reading.

Like this: Like Loading...