Platform Capital Hosts African Heritage Day in Lagos

By Eric Elezuo Photos: Ken Ehimen

Committed to changing the continent’s narrative and practice of investment and development by building a powerful village of local and global change makers, Platform Capital joined the rest of the world to celebrate the 2021 edition of African Heritage Day.

The event took place at the elite Twins Tower, Ozumba Mbadiwe Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The thriving company took time out to gather men and women of substance in the cultural project to honour the day with stories of African legacy and education on the role Africans should play in shaping global culture.

Celebrated every May 5, the day is set aside by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to celebrate the unique cultural and natural heritage of Africa.

In his address at the occasion, Chairman, Platform Capital, Dr Akintoye Akindele noted that:

“It is a day observed to promote, celebrate and create awareness about the fantastic heritage and culture that the Continent of Africa possesses through its communities and people.”

The 100% cultural event was a statement in the underlying splendour of African cultural experience.

The decoration of the centre, food served, music and entertainment provided were strictly African.

A major highlight of the event was the premiere of a 20-minute documentary titled “Did you know?”

The production highlighted the strength, diversity and prosperity of the history and heritage of Africa.

In attendance were icons of African culture including Chairman, Platform Capital, Dr. Akintoye Akindele; Mr. Supo Shashore (SAN), Chairman, Unicorn Group, Mr. Kola Abiola; Erelu Abiola Dosunmu, Mr. Tunde Kelani, 9ice, Tunde Adewale (Tee A), Fade Ogunro, Ibijoke Faborode, ED, Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs Int’l Foundation, Joy Michael and Special Adviser to Ondo State Gov on Entrepreneur Development, Dr Summy Smart.

Like this: Like Loading...