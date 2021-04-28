Insecurity: Resign Now, Group Tells Buhari

By Eric Elezuo

A group, under the aegis of Atiku for Nigeria (AFN), has called for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari if he is unable to restore normalcy in the country.

Speaking through a statement titled “Rising Insecurity: President Muhammadu Buhari Should Resign If He Cannot Secure the Land”, and signed by it’s Director General, Sunday Umeha, the group observed with dismay that the security apparatuses of the country has deteriorated, and the nation is gradually descending into anarchy typical of an entity without a leader.

The group noted that Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reneged in their 2015 promise of rooting out Boko Haram, rather the insecurity situation has multiplied with the springing of equally dangerous groups like Bandits, Fulani Herdsmen and others, leading to the occupation of some parts of the country by terrorism elements.

The group further frowned at the fact that the president has continued to act as if nothing is wrong.

“Through it all the AFN have watched as President Muhammadu Buhari carries on, as though everything were normal. The President has not considered it fit to directly address Nigerians in a broadcast, or travel to any of the States where these cases of criminality have been recorded, to have a first-hand assessment of the problem on ground,” the statement noted.

It therefore, call on the president to step down as it has been proved that he is unable to handle the Insecurity situation.

Read the full statement below

RISING INSECURITY: PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI SHOULD RESIGN IF HE CANNOT SECURE THE LAND

The Atiku For Nigeria (“AFN”) Organization has followed with deep concern the deteriorating state of security in the land, and the gradual descent to anarchy in a manner never seen before in our political history. From the East to the West; and from the North to the South, Nigeria currently ambles on the edge of the precipice like a nation without a leader.

We recall that one of the pillars upon which the APC government of Muhammadu Buhari was elected in 2015, was the promise of stamping out Boko Haram insurgency riding on his status as a retired Army general.

Between 2015 and now however, it is clear as crystal that that promise has been kept in the breach. If anything, we have collectively witnessed an exacerbation of the problem with new a hue of the security crises now with us; manifesting in armed banditry in the North West; criminal Fulani resurgence in the South West; cultism and pervasive criminality in the South-South; and heightened secessionist calls in the South East owing to poor management of the Biafra situation.

Our schools are no longer safe for students to learn as armed bandits have made a pastime of abducting school children from their school. From Kagara to Jangibe; from Dapchi to Kankara; and from Afaka to most recently, Greenfield University, in Kaduna State. Up till this moment, over twenty students of the Federal College of Forestry, Afaka kidnapped over a month ago, are still trapped in the enclave of their abductors. Elsewhere, five of the abducted students of Greenfield University have reportedly been killed, and what would become of the remaining students are better imagined.

Through it all, the AFN have watched as President Muhammadu Buhari carries on, as though everything were normal. The President has not considered it fit to directly address Nigerians in a broadcast, or travel to any of the States where these cases of criminality have been recorded, to have a first-hand assessment of the problem on ground. This smack of irresponsibility and near abdication of his constitutional mandate to protect life and properties of Nigerians.

A situation where parts of the Nigerian territory are currently under the occupation on Non-State actors particularly in Geidam and other parts of the North East, is a clear smoking gun that Nigeria has lost the plot under President Muhammadu Buhari. This state of affairs cannot be allowed to continue, if we are to have a country.

Consequent upon the above, the AFN calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to wake up from his slumber and save the ship of State from going further adrift like a good Sailor. Nigerians and the global community at large are looking up to him to show uncommon leadership which has distinguished great leaders in their moment of national crisis.

If the President is however unable to address the situation, as it currently appears, we respectfully call on him to honorably resign, rather than watch the country disintegrate under his watch. The security and welfare of the citizens is the primary objective of any government anywhere in the world. A government which is unable to secure the citizens breaches a fundamental component of the Social Contract which form the very frame of any modern society.

Sadly, that appears to be the current situation of the Nigerian State. This is not what Nigerians bargained for. The Muhammadu Buhari government must act now.

