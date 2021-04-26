Why I Asked Keyamo for Money – Eedris Abdulkareem

Singer Eedris Abdulkareem has responded to the revelation by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo about him.

Kayamo had accused Eedris of blackmailing him in his new song ‘Jagajaga Reloaded’ because he refused to give him money in 2018 to campaign for President Muhammadu Buhari.

But Eedris responding on his Instagram page said in 2018, he looked up to Keyamo as a brother and a comrade who loved Nigeria and demanded for money because his mother was dying.

His post read: “Did Festus Keyamo join the cabal or not?

When he was in prison, I stood by him, I fought Obasanjo on behalf of all the comrades in prison, I released Jagajaga.

“When my mother was dying, I reached out to a brother, or the one I thought was a brother and a comrade. Could he have helped? Yes, did he help? No. Such was the wickedness of Keyamo’s heart that he munched and kept personal details for three years. Real Hallmark of a Blackmailer!

“In 2018, I still thought the man was a comrade who could effect a change in the government he served. Then he joined the cabal, he became an inner caucus and held the steering wheel spiralling Nigeria into doom.

“He joined to crush the revolution of the youths, he joined the cabal. The cabal which mowed down our youths at LEKKI TOLL GATE.

“With a vexed spirit, I went again to the studio for “Jagajaga Reloaded” and the Blackmailer went to town. The cabal is awoken. The cabal is hit. The cabal is in pain. The cabal is failing. The cabal will fall.

“The Blackmailer said I recorded a song for Buhari. The said song is titled: “Obasanjo Write Buhari Letter”. Here is the link to that song, listen and you will phantom the deviousness and dubiousness of the evil SAN (Senior Advocate Blackmailer of Nigeria) called Festus Keyamo, ” Eedris said.

The musician went ahead to admonish Nigerians not to be threatened but to keep asking questions about the state of the nation.

“Issues raised on Jagajaga Reloaded are facts. Nigeria never had it so bad. The Jagajaga has taken a gargantuan dimension. We must keep asking questions. We must ask the cabal questions.”

DailyPost

Like this: Like Loading...