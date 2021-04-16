Girls’ Club: Beware of Satanically-Manipulative Pastors

By Evangelist Temilolu Okeowo

Girls, ladies, parents…

It would interest you to know their are more occult masters parading themselves as pastors than the genuinely-called! And even those called by God can be used by the devil too! A good number of ladies have confessed how a strange spirit came over them in one particular church such that whenever they saw their pastor, they’d be sexually-aroused till he slept with them! This same pastor hypnotised 3 of his choristers and raped them countless times and even in their dreams!!! Yet they couldn’t speak out until he emptied them of their virtues- one of them even aborted a pregnancy for him! I cringe when I see the way the general public idolises this guy! WHAT A PITY! THIS IS A VERY SERIOUS MATTER!!!

In recent times, one of the most beautiful women in Nigeria with a noble pedigree got involved with one G.O. and anytime i saw her all over this man, i couldn’t but wonder what the attraction was-there was something VERY WRONG somewhere! And i knew God would eventually help her out! When she got out, not only was she booed and jeered at by the same women who goaded her on, she was accused of chasing his wife away and running after the man because of his money-imagine a wealthy woman of a noble birth-an aristocrat by all standards! I felt scandalised on her behalf and pray God glorifies her!!!

Parents…parents…parents….beg your girls to stop looking for pastors up and down! Don’t let them dash away what should announce them in the world some day and give you a life you can never dream of! More and more destiny devourers are arising daily! MAY THEY NOT TURN YOUR DAUGHTERS/TREASURES TO SPIRITUAL IMBECILES! So many victims have been sucked dry- no jobs, no money, no suitors etc. VERY VERY SAD!!!

Girls…girls…girls, may these evil men

not suck you dry, body, soul and spirit and then tell the world you’re a thief! MAY ALL GOD HAS GIVEN YOU TO SHINE IN LIFE NOT BE STOLEN IN ONE FELL SWOOP IN JESUS MIGHTY NAME!

FINAL WORD

Chastity does not belong to the past. It saves you a lot of trouble, preserves your beautiful destiny and stands you out from the crowd. You are better off not engaging in pre-marital and extra-marital sex. Stay chaste!

