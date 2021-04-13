UK Court Rules in Favour of MFM/Olukoya, Bans Maureen Badejo from Defamatory Publication

The High Court of Justice London (in the Strand): Queen Bench Division before Master Thornett has today, 13th April 2021 delivered a judgment in the defamation suit filed against a blogger, Maureen Badejo.

UK High Court awards judgment in favour of Daniel Olukoya and Mrs Olukoya against Maureen Badejo.

Court grants injunction against Badejo; prohibited her from publishing defamatory words against Olukoya and MFM

Badejo’s defence and counterclaim were struck out as “abuse of process” while judgment was awarded to Mr and Mrs Olukoya

In addition, Badejo was mandated to pay Dr Olukoya’s legal costs

In the heat of the argument, Badejo’s lawyer conceded that Badejo’s remarks were “serious and defamatory”

The Court therefore ruled amongst other things that it is “Overwhelmingly clear that the nature of this defamation is “severe and serious”

“unavoidable and entirely persuasive that the number of publications are considerable”

The hearing came up at 10.30am and finished at approximately 1.05pm.

Like this: Like Loading...