Ayiri Emami Blows Hot: No New Olu of Warri Yet”

Controversial politician and Ologbotsere of Warri, Chief Ayiri Emami, has stated that the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli is yet to transit to his forebears and no Olu of Warri designate has been chosen yet.

Ayiri noted that the announcement of Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko as Omoba (Olu Designate) was illegal.

Ayiri, while calling for calm among Itsekiri people and concerned Nigerians, noted that the revered Olu stool is not for the highest bidder.

The Ologbotsere of Warri was reacting to the emergence of Prince Emiko as the 21st Olu of Warri in a ceremony that took place at Ode-Itsekiri, the ancestral home of the Itsekiri people and widely reported in the media.

He affirmed that by law he is supposed to make the declaration and since he is yet to do so, the ceremony has not held yet.

He stated: ”. As far as I am concerned, whatever was done today at Ode – Itsekiri was kangaroo in search of power. The person that has the right to pronounce the transition of the Olu of Warri, whenever that happens, is the Ologbotsere, which I am till this moment by the grace of God.

“I must add that the 1979 edict has not been amended to give any other person the right to pronounce the passage of the Olu of Warri, apart from the Ologbotsere “.

It be recalled the Prince Tsola Emiko was declared as Olu of Warri designate over the weekend by The Iyatsere of Warri kingdom and Acting Chairman Warri Council of Chiefs and Olu Advisory council, Chief Johnson Amatserunreleghe after announcing the passage of the Olu.

