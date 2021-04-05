Don Jazzy Speaks on How He got Married at 20, Divorced at 22

38-year-old music producer, Don Jazzy has disclosed that he was once married but got divorced to chase his music dreams.

Spilling the details on his Instagram account minutes ago, Don Jazzy revealed that’s the reason why he is yet to settle down again.

Don Jazzy wrote thus:

“For so long everyone keeps asking me when am I getting married? Well truth is almost 18 years ago I was 20 and I got married to my best friend Michelle @yarnstaswitch and it was beautiful. I loved love and I loved marriage. Michelle is soooo beautiful inside and outside with such a soft heart. But then me being so young and full of dreams I went and fucked it up cos I was giving all my time to my Music.

Music became priority instead of my family. We got divorced when I was 22 and it hurt. I am still very much in love with my music and I wouldn’t want to marry another and fuck it up again. So I’m taking my time. Why am I just saying this now?? I really like to keep my relationships private actually. Past or present. But I was watching the bounce interview with Ebuka which is almost like a tell all interview, and I felt bad skipping this huge part of my life. So yeah make una no vex o. “

Like this: Like Loading...