Adding Value: Imagine and Create Your Future by Henry Ukazu

Dear Destiny Friends,

We are all familiar with these sayings; talk is cheap, and action speaks louder than voice. Yes, that is 100% true. It is very easy to make a wish, desire something and aspire for greatness. As kids/children, we always desire what makes us happy; as teenagers, we always desire the goodies of life, as young adults we dream of having big jobs; as mature men/ladies, we aspire to have the luxury of life, raise our children, invest and explore the world while planning for a comfortable retirement.

As we proceed on the journey of life, we always imagine what the future holds for us. As business men and women, we often take risks; as parents we have fears about our children and how they will end up. Our fears are numerous to mention. In the midst of all these vicissitudes of life, one thing is certain, we are what we imagine and create. It is important to note that you cannot live in a future you haven’t created in your mind. It is only the future you can picture that you can feature in.

Sometimes, we live through life without learning the writings on the wall. For example, sometimes we just see without paying attention by way of observing our environment; sometimes we just hear as opposed to listening and understanding the message; sometimes instead of persuading with love, we speak in a commanding tone; instead of using emotional intelligence to feel the pains of someone, we espouse insensitivity to humanity; sometimes we just use our sense to analyse situations instead of using our discretion to discern the issue at hand.

Amongst all these, what we fail to understand and know is that we are a replica of our actions. I may ask you, what do you envisage your life, business, personal relationship, family or professional life to be in the next five to ten years based on the stage you are at the moment. Are you happy with your current state of life? If your answer is no, it’s high-time you had to create the future you desire. According to Henry Ford,” Whether you think you can or can’t, you are right.

It is very easy to doubt ourselves when the odds are against us, and we find it hard to break even, but the good thing about life is that it gives you whatever you invest into it. Life always gives us options and a second chance called tomorrow. It’s just totally up to you to maximise the opportunities, lessons and experience that comes with it.

Therefore, in creating the future and life you desire, you must not only imagine, but you must conceptualise it with a strategy and powerful execution in order for it to manifest. The end product of any accomplishment/achievement is always heart-warming because it does not only gives us the opportunity to touch the lives of people, it also gives us the opportunity to make an impact globally, which is capable of leaving a footprint for the next generation to thread on to elevate their game.

In order to make an impact, you must be skillful in connecting with people. Connecting with people is not about contacting people on the surface level on the street, social or professional gathering, it even transcends networking or meeting people at religious or community events, it goes as far as meeting people where they are and making them feel comfortable with your presence and heart desires. You can only connect with people if you haven’t understudied them very well, especially as it relates to their background, food, academic, religious or even personal lifestyle.

Sometimes average minds just read about people online, especially on social media and assume they have an insightful understanding of who they are and what they represent. They fail to understand that appearance is not reality.

Creating the life you desire transcends beyond just mere dreaming, you must put the work into action by planning and praying for the lines to fall in place. Dr. Ben Carson, a Neurosurgeon, wrote books titled “The Big Picture” and “Gifted Hands”. It is instructive to note that Ben Carson didn’t just imagine, he envisaged all the trials/challenges and benefits/opportunities that will come as a result of the choice he has made. He was quite aware if his decision made sense, he will be gladly celebrated globally, and if he failed, he has a failed story attached to his name.

At the end of the day, he was globally celebrated for being able to separate the siamese twins. Ask yourself; what am I dreaming, imagining and hoping to create for the next generation to be proud of me.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a mindset coach and public speaker. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com

Like this: Like Loading...