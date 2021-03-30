CAF Clears Iwobi to Play Against Lesotho

The Nigeria Football Federation has announced that the Confederation of African Football has cleared Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi, to play in Nigeria’s game against Lesotho.

NFF disclosed this in a tweet on Tuesday, hours before the African Cup of Nations qualifier which will be played at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos today.

Officials of the Super Eagles team had questioned Iwobi’s COVID-19 positive test result that forced the Everton FC man to miss Nigeria’s AFCON qualifier against the Benin Republic last Saturday.

The 24-year-old was replaced by Galatasaray’s Henry Onyekuru in the game that ended 1-0 in favour of the Eagles.

The test result also meant that Iwobi, who immediately went into isolation, may not feature in the team’s game against Lesotho.

However, the NFF, in a tweet on Tuesday morning, announced that further tests carried out on the player returned negative.

“Update: @NGSuperEagles forward, @alexiwobi has tested negative after further COVID-19 tests were conducted,” the tweet read.

Hours later, the Federation revealed that Iwobi will feature in the game against Lesotho after he was cleared by CAF.

“Update: CAF clears @alexiwobi to play today’s game against Lesotho,” NFF tweeted.

The Eagles, who have already qualified for the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon, play their last qualifier against Lesotho by 5pm.

The game marks a return to Lagos for the Super Eagles after a 10-year absence.

The Punch

Like this: Like Loading...