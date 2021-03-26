Oke Afolabi: Highly Successful Digital Entrepreneur with Touch of Class

By Eric Elezuo

Among Nigerians of substance, intelligence, incredible acumen and unequalled patriotism is the Chief Executive Officer, Global InfoSwift Consulting Limited (GICL), a Lagos based IT company that provide solutions and services to Nigerian financial institutions, Mr. Oke Kehinde Afolabi. He is not just the CEO, but a co-founder of the firm.

A distinguished egghead, Afolabi sits atop diverse business concerns ranging from logistics to hospitality as well as tech and showbiz. It is not by accident that he is a guru in each one of them, dishing out one form of innovation after another to the admiration of clients, partners, consumers, those who look up to him for mentorship, banks as well governments including Nigeria. As far as he is concerned, impossibility does not exist in any book. He is a typical Nigerian stock.

He says: “Impossible is nothing. The attitude of Nigeria is of a go better country. The attitude of, why not have this, and why not have the tallest, boldest, loudest?” Little wonder the heights both him and GICL have reached in a short space of time. It is worthy of note that the firm is also a promoter of Omni channel Solution with its Cr2 partners which provides digital banking platforms for Nigerian Banks; a move that has revolutionalised the banking industry.

An Associate member of the Business Continuity Institute UK, Afolabi, with his ambitious achievements, has proved to be a results-producing Marketing Professional. He has showcased these feats with a proven record of accomplishment in planning and leading comprehensive marketing strategies in support of business goals and objectives.

He has not failed to provide strategic direction, articulates corporate vision, mission and strategy as well as values that define the culture of the team in his capacity as the number citizen of GICL.

Even with all his impacts and contributions, his humble mien has always come to fore and see him ascribe honours not to himself but to the ever improving system that granted him opportunity to attain the heights. He sees the youths and the upcoming generation as the real face of change wit streams of ideas for a more regenerated society.

“Everything is changing and the newer generation are coming up with these great ideas, so banks need to evolve too.

“It’s been nice that I can make an impact. I hope that I can leave something that can be taken forward even if I’m not here.”

He is bent on never following where the path may lead but follow where there is no path with the intent of leaving a trail, according to Martin Luther King.

Afolabi’s in-depth knowledge of the technological terrain launch him into an affair with CR2, a world-leading vendor within the Digital Banking Platform market, with a market leadership position in Africa. The partnership has helped to propel Nigerian banks into the innovative world of digitalisation as the platform provides banks with Digital, Self-Service and Payments solutions to grow their business, optimise their customer service cost and deliver an enhanced customer experience.

With headquarters in Ireland, Cr2 enables over 100 banks in 60 countries seamlessly connect and engage with their customers on the most critical banking channels today. It takes a man of vision to discover high profile firms and innovations. Afolabi is that man!

Afolabi has succeeded, with the assistance of CR2, to enhance the impact and effectiveness of action through a combined and more efficient use of resources, as well as promote innovation. This has in no small measure enabled the parties to jointly deliver projects, with special reference one of the biggest banks in Africa, Access Bank Plc.

Part of Afolabi’s success story is dated back to May 2013, when the Irish Government (Enterprise Ireland) sought his assistance to facilitate a financial service seminar to inspire business men in Ireland to see investment opportunities in Nigeria. Of course he delivered to the brim. His exceptional facilitation style was attested to when the government led several business men to Nigeria on a major trade mission to the country in conjunction with the Central Bank of Nigeria. It would not out of place to describe the gentleman as a go-getter.

Afolabi is talented, results-oriented and has demonstrated success-driving growth in targeted markets/sectors through implementation of key projects. His solid leadership skills are unmatched; with proven ability to build and guide top-performing marketing teams.

Energetic, alert and vibrant, he is adept at communicating with management, vendors, and internal departments to coordinate overall marketing efforts. Not just that, he is also tenacious in building new businesses, securing customer loyalty, and forging strong ties with external business partners. A proverbial workaholic.

Presently, Afolabi’s acumen in digitalisation of banks is helping the Central Bank of Nigeria to audit some of the commercial Banks in compliance to the ISO standard he initiated.

It is not a co-incidence that Global InfoSwift (GIS) has established herself as a driving force behind the successes achieved by most Banks in the area of their compliance with the CBN IT Standard requirements and other Technology related solutions and services.

Following are some of the other organizations where Afolabi and GICL’s expertise are harnessed for more effective digitalisation; Zenith Bank (Integrated Management System ISO 27001, ISO 22301, ISO 20000),

Airtel Group (Business Continuity/IT Disaster recovery), MTN Nigeria (Backup and Recovery solutions),

Wema Bank (ISO 27001 & Cobit Framework), MTN Ghana (Backup and recovery solution), Special Court of Sierra Leone (backup and recovery solutions), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (Symantec antivirus/backup and recovery sols), Federal Ministry of Education. (Cisco solution), Heritage Bank (ISO 27001 and PCIDSS), Skye Bank (ISO 27001, ISO 22301 and ISO 20000), Guaranty Trust Bank (ISO 27001, 22301 and ISO 20000) and Central Bank of Nigeria

Prior to becoming the CEO of the firm, Afolabi was the Executive Director of the company, where he performed excellently, and was deemed suitable to replace Solomon Edun.

A statement issued by Global Infoswift exposed the capabilities of Afolabi and brought them to the fore. The exposition couldn’t be better put by a group that knows him better as they stated that he is “highly experienced, result driven and well–regarded business leader with an extraordinary passion for excellence.”

Among many of his efforts at Global Infoswift, Afolabi is saddled with the responsibility of creating anabling environment for the smooth running of the company with all sales and business development functions, including new product rollouts, key account management, customer relationship development, contract negotiations, and order fulfillment.

Without mincing, the reputable entrepreneur has functioned as the chief visionary and inspiration officer for the organization, providing strategic direction, articulating the corporate vision, mission and strategy as well as values that define the culture of the organization.

In the past, he has spearheaded major strategies and technical shifts across the company’s portfolio of products and services. Over the years, he has participated and successfully led several huge projects to fruition, like the implementation of ISO project for the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dangote Group and other commercial banks.

Afolabi is also a well sought after speaker and provides mentorship and inspiration, start-up seed funding, and entrepreneurial development.

He is happily married, and blessed with children.

Like this: Like Loading...