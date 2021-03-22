We Missed Ortom Because of a Slight Technical Communication Error, Say Alleged Assassins

A group known as the Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack on the convoy of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state.

According to PM News, the shadowy group in a statement by one Umar Amir Shehu said the attack was an assassination attempt on the governor.

The attack on Governor Ortom occurred on Saturday, March 20.

FUNAM claimed that it carried out the assault as revenge for the governor’s actions against the Fulani people. It said 11 of its members executed that raid, noting that the governor escaped because of a slight technical communication error.

FUNAM said: “Our courageous fighters carried out this historic attack to send a great message to Ortom and his collaborators: Where ever you are, once you are against Fulani long term interest, we shall get you down. This is a clear warning. We hope those who take us for granted will get the indisputable message.”

The group also threatened to sponsor attacks on Ortom, any state or individual that opposes the implementation of Rural Grazing Area (RUGA).

It is not yet certain if FUNAM exists in reality or whether the statement emanated from a fifth columnist group.

Meanwhile, Governors elected on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have reacted to the attack on the life of Governor Samuel Ortom. They disclosed this in a statement released on Sunday, March 21.

The statement which was signed by Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, chairman of the forum and Sokoto state governor said any attempt to harm any Nigerian is an attempt on all, The Cable reported.

In another report, Adamu, Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has ordered a full-scale investigation surrounding the attack and alleged attempt on the life of Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom. This was made known in a series of tweets via the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Twitter account on Sunday, March 21.

While condemning the ugly incident, Adamu directed the Benue commissioner of police to beef up security in the state, most especially around the governor.

