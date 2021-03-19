CAC Sets April 30 Date to Begin Destruction of Unclaimed Documents

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) says it will destroy certificates and documents unclaimed by their owners from April 30.

The commission gave the warning in a notice titled “unclaimed certificates/documents”.

In July, CAC announced that it will no longer receive visitors at its offices in Lagos and Abuja due to COVID-19.

It said documents will now be delivered through designated courier companies.

The commission lamented that despite repeated calls, owners of several documents have refused to claim their files from the courier services.

It issued a deadline of April 30, saying unclaimed documents will be destroyed afterwards.

“Our esteemed customers and the general public may recall that the Commission had reviewed its operations in line with the Federal Government Regulations on Covid-19,” the statement reads.

“Consequently, with effect from Friday 24th July 2020 the Commission commenced the delivery of all Pre-Incorporation Certificates through designated courier companies.

“The Commission has observed that despite repeated calls, some customers are yet to claim their certificates/documents with the courier companies.

“To this end, the Commission is appealing to owners of such certificates/documents to visit their designated courier companies for immediate pick up on or before the end of April 2021.

“The Commission may be left with no option than to destroy the unclaimed documents upon expiration of the above deadline.”

