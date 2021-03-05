Girls’Club: Parents, Your Children Become Who/What You Expose Them to!

By Evangelist Temilolu Okeowo

Dearest Parents,

In the last few weeks, the black community especially Nigerians all over the world have been applauding the first African, first black and the first woman in the world to head the World Trade Organisation- Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who is unarguably a worthy role-model for any female the world over. Her rising and focus in life makes her a priceless gem, an enigma and a global wonder which any female should aspire to be like. Sadly, the role-model of an average Nigerian girl today is one with a questionable character who appears to have more vices than virtues. Please feel free to correct me if I’m wrong! However, I deal with girls on a daily basis and I know those they gravitate towards and those they wish to be like! But can one really blame them? We are all a product of our background, pedigree and what we were exposed to in our impressionable years/the values our parents handed us.

Parents…parents…parents, please may I ask what you are exposing your children to and how you’re preparing them for the future? Are you intentional about your parenting or overwhelmed by the storms of life? This is a very serious matter! The average Nigerian girl is completely lost in guys/romance to start with, most of those with smart phones are mostly interested in what’s trending on the social media and what would make the world notice them so soon even when it doesn’t makes sense and comes with a price that could completely scatter their life’s settings! These girls carry much more than you can ever imagine! They carry what can settle you in future and give you a life of your dreams! You need to monitor their focus, their friends, their role-models and prayerfully guide them to where their potentials can place them in life. I bet Dr. Okonjo-Iweala’s parents must have ensured all her potentials were put into good use! You can’t just mind your business saying you want them to follow the path their feet want to go! Haaa…may they not have fatal accidents on the highway of life!

Girls…girls…girls, show me your friends and I will tell you who you are! Show me your role-models and I will show you your future!!!

I pray your lack of foresight, impatience and inability to delay gratification will not kill your stars! I pray your concentration on the flash and glamour and those trending on social media today would not derail your destinies completely when you should be studying hard and developing yourself to have the best of life and become what no one in your generation can boast of! Do you even care to know God’s plan for your life?

ENOUGH OF FOLLOWING MAKEUP, FASHION, ART OF SEDUCTION & DREAM LIFE STYLES ON INSTAGRAM! YOU CAN BUILD YOURSELF TO BECOME A GREAT DREAM, AN ENVY OF NATIONS LIKE this global phenomenon- *Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala* -Nigeria’s first female Finance Minister, first female Minister of Foreign Affairs, Managing director of the World Bank and now the first African and the first female Director-General of the World Trade Organization!

Lord have mercy!!! What a wonderful wonder! A fortress, an institution! The real eternal Excellency described in Isaiah 60! Now, nations would be clamouring for her attention!

When she was your age, there was no internet, she didn’t have as much access as you have to acquire all the knowledge needed to be everything she is today! DO YOU KNOW YOU CAN BE MORE???Can you please in God’s name try and have excellent grades to start with and not be contented with being an average student and see where it can take you?

Stop fantasising and sleeping on social media! Who says your star is destined to shine with modelling or singing or blogging or you know what? That may not be God’s plan for you! May the social media not derail your destiny! May your hard-work, consistency, diligence, excellence, dignity and integrity stand you out in the world and may you not end up with a man that’ll scatter your destiny in Jesus mighty name!!!

FINAL WORD

Chastity does not belong to the past. It saves you a lot of trouble, preserves your beautiful destiny and stands you out from the crowd. You are better off not engaging in pre-marital and extra-marital sex. Stay chaste!

