Ex-AGF Aondoakaa Mourns Terkula Suswan

A former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Chief Michael Kaase Aondoakaa SAN, has expressed sadness at the death of Dr. Terkula Suswam, who was murdered in cold blood by unidentified gunmen on March 2, 2021 in his country home, Anyiin, in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

In a statement signed by the Personal Assistant, Media and Publicity, Vester Iwanbe, Chief Aondoakaa described late Suswan, who is the elder brother of former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswan, as a man of uncommon courage, peace and full of positives.

The law officer, who served during the administration of late President Umar Yar’dua, noted that “late Dr. Terkula was a passionate community mobiliser, and renowned developer in Benue State.

“He loved his people so much that he never stayed away but sought wealth creation for his community,” Aondoakaa said.

Acknowledging Terkula’s positive impact in the society, Aondoakaa, who is also a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, prayed that the Almighty God gives the soul of the deceased eternal rest, and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

