Lagos Police Arrest 172 Clubbers for Violating COVID-19 Protocols, Shut Down Cubana Club 

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, on Monday said that the Police Command had shut down Cubana Nightclub, Victoria Island and arrested 172 people for violating the COVID-19 protocols in Lagos state.

Odumosu disclosed this to Pressmen during a press briefing at the Police Command, G.R.A Ikeja where the violators were confined. The police commissioner said that people were arrested clubbing without respect to the social distancing rule and wearing of face mask COVID-19 protocol put in place to curb the spread of the virus.“The ladies and gentlemen were arrested at the early hours of Saturday at Cubana Nightclub for breaching the social distancing rule and there is a viral video to that effect in circulation.

“They have been arrested for violating the law of the state and the law will take its course.“They will be charged to court and whatever decision the court takes is what we will comply with,” Odumosu said. He said that it was disheartening that youths who were meant to be leaders of tomorrow found it difficult to comply with the COVID-19 protocols put in place for their safety.Odumosu said that clubbing had been totally banned, but other social engagement such as buying and selling could take place only with permission from the Lagos State Safety Commission.

“Clubs are permitted to open as long as they do not engage in clubbing because this activity has been totally banned, it encourages physical interaction among people against COVID-19 protocols.“However, once the club gets the approval of the safety commission and ensures that social distancing and face mask wearing is adhered to, they will have no problem with the law,” he said. Odumosu said that anytime there was a raid on clubs, the owners of the clubs were nowhere to be found leaving the fun seekers and the staff at the detriment of the law. He, however, said that the owners would later show up once their clubs had been sealed off in an effort to reopen the club and bail their staff.“That has been my experience with the owner of Victoria Club, Victoria Island and Club 38, Surulere who absconded during the raid.

“However, they later surfaced when we sealed off their club and arrested their staff. “So, I believe that the owner of Cubana will surely surface because we have shut down his club and arrested some of his staff as well,” the police boss said. Odumosu advised youths to be upright in their engagement and endeavour to always comply with the COVID-19 protocols as laid down by the state government

Like this: Like Loading...