Simi Dedicates Headies Award to Daughter, Deja

Nigerian singer, Simi dedicated her recent Headies win to her beautiful daughter Deja.

Simi whose 2020 “Duduke” earned her an award at the 14th Headies has appreciated her daughter, Deja for inspiring the song.

Recall that one of Nigeria’s most prestigious award shows, Headies Awards held the 14th edition of their annual awards on Sunday night, February 21 2021.

The singer emerged the winner of the “Songwriter of the Year” category with her 2020 hit song “Duduke”.

According to the singer, her first pregnancy inspired the lyrics of the song, and she has now taken to her official Instagram page to appreciate the little princess for inspiring her to write the song.

Sharing the good news of her latest Headies plaque with her followers, she wrote;

