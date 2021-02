Flt. Lt. Haruna Gazman has been identified as the pilot of the Nigerian Air Force Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft that crashed close to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja today February 21.

All seven personnel on board the aircraft died in the crash. The aircraft en route to Minna in Niger State crashed close to the runway of the airport after reporting engine failure.

