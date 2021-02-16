Buhari Writes Senate, Demands Confirmation of Abdulrasheed Bawa as EFCC Boss

By Eric Elezuo

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Buhari’s demand is contained in a letter, addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

According to a press statement signed by Buhari’s media aide, Femi Adesina, the president is acting in accordance with Paragraph 2(3) of Part 1, CAP E1 of EFCC Act 2004.

The statement in details:

“Bawa, 40, is a trained EFCC investigator with vast experience in the investigation and prosecution of Advance Fee Fraud cases, official corruption, bank fraud, money laundering, and other economic crimes.

“He has undergone several specialized trainings in different parts of the world, and was one of the pioneer EFCC Cadet Officers in 2005.

“Bawa holds a B.Sc degree in Economics, and Masters in International Affairs and Diplomacy.”

Bawa will be replacing Mohammed Umar, who was appointed in July 2020 as the acting Chairman of the anti-corruption agency following the suspension of Ibrahim Magu.

Recall that Ibrahim Magu was suspended last year by Buhari for corruption related offences. He performed in acting capacity for the over three years he held away as the EFCC boss. His confirmation was rejected on more than one occasion.

