Mr Macaroni, Other #OccupyLekki Protesters Arraigned

Popular comedian Debo Adebayo, also known as Mr Macaroni, has been arraigned before a mobile court, says Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, Muyiwa Adejobi.

“He (Mr Macaroni) and others have been arraigned before a mobile court. I will release a statement on it shortly,” he said in a phone interview.

Mr Macaroni was arrested on Saturday for protesting at the Lekki toll gate where he demanded that justice be served to the victims of the October 20 2020 #EndSARS protest at the toll plaza.

He and 30 other #OccupyLekkiTollgate campaigners were arrested and detained by the operatives of the Lagos State Police Command.

‌Many civil rights organisation including Amnesty International have demanded the release of Mr Macaroni and the other detained protesters.

