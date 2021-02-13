Adding Value: Creating Opportunities for Wealth by Henry Ukazu

Dear Destiny Friends,

Each of us wants to be successful, but many of us are not working in the direction of success. Talk is usually cheap. If you really want to succeed in life, you must walk the talk. Success means different things to different people, to some success, means financial success, academic success, marital success, personal success, or even spiritual success depending on which side you decide to take.

Just like you can’t have a baby out of the blues, you must be deliberate and intentional in the activity that leads to the formation of a baby. In the same vein, success doesn’t come to you just like that, you simply must create the opportunities for the success to flow. In law, before a document is accepted in the court of law, a foundation must be laid before the judge will accept it.

One of the challenges facing human beings is the inability to see opportunity where others don’t see it. Sometimes, opportunities don’t come to us, we create opportunities. Do you know a problem can create an opportunity for you? In creating opportunities, there are ways one can explore – book, people and traveling.

People

The greatest way of creating opportunities is through human beings. Human beings are the greatest assets one can have in life. Human beings can make or mar you. You cannot live in isolation. Great friends, partners, and relationships are priceless like treasures. If you have one, please take good care of it and nurture it like a plant or a newborn baby. According to Robin Sharma, “the business of business is human relation, but the business of life is human connection. You literally need people to succeed in life, you cannot do it alone.

According to an African adage “if you want to go fast, go alone, but if you want to go far, go with a team. What most people don’t know is that you’ll get to a stage in life and realize that money is not everything. This is because, at a stage in life, your greatest concern will be loyalty. It’s quite unfortunate many people don’t know how to cultivate friendship, some poor minds only wait for the right opportunity for them to cash out and relate closely with you, but great minds with an eye of an eagle can invest in you even when you can’t see the opportunity.

As a way of advice, when you meet with people for the first time, you need to first build a rapport, then do more of listening than talking. By truly listening and understanding, you can get the measure of a person before introducing any form of idea to them.

Books

There’s hardly any successful great person who doesn’t read. Reading helps a rational mind to explore opportunities. According to a philosopher, you are the same today and in five years except for two things, the books you read and the people you associate with. Sometimes, opportunities abound in reading. The sad reality of life is that most people don’t take time to invest in reading. Be deliberate in reading about investing, biography of great leaders, self-help books, or information/knowledge relevant to your careers. Constant reading helps to broaden your knowledge of life.

Place

It is often stated that traveling is a part of education. In fact, an illiterate is considered more exposed than a literate man who hasn’t traveled. According to Pierre Bernardo “to travel is to evolve”. The world is now a global village. Different opportunities abound in different continents. Travelling offers you the opportunity of exploring new opportunities when you think out of the box to know the kind of services that is needed around your new environment. Traveling helps you to create memories. Traveling helps to expose you to different cultures and opportunities. Traveling makes you rational in your thought process, it also helps you to meditate in addition to giving you empathy.

Traveling helps to broaden your knowledge and understanding of life. Above all, traveling makes you street smart.

Step Out of Your Comfort zone

Opportunities rarely happen in your comfort zone. You can’t achieve what you want by playing normal. You must leave your comfort zone by taking risks or making unpopular decisions which do not resonate with people. Stepping out of your comfort zone entails going the extra mile for what you truly believe in.

When you create the right opportunities, you’ll attract the right success you deserve. For instance, wealthy men expand their opportunities and wealth by investing in real estate, education, and building sustainable relationships across continents. When you invest in real estate you have a sustainable hope of a better tomorrow. Wealthy minds think out of the box by crossing party lines and boundaries by engaging with people they wouldn’t ordinarily relate to due to personal interest and incompatibility. However, they are concerned about doing business with them they see any opportunity.

As mentioned earlier, success is not only limited to wealth, you can have peace of mind and that’s a priceless wealth that money can’t afford. At most, money can hire a person to make you laugh for an hour or two, but that’s it. It can’t give you peace of mind. It takes a peaceful heart to be joyful even when you don’t have anyone to make you laugh.

You can also create wealth by avoiding conflicts or situations that might lead to negative energy. By so doing, you will be focusing your energy on the right causes.

In conclusion, to create the right opportunity which might lead to wealth, the first point is to determine where you are and where you are to be, then you determine what you don’t need and what you need to get to where you want to be.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a mindset coach and public speaker. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com

Like this: Like Loading...