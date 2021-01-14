Rotary District 9110 Holds 2021 Ethics In Business And Profession Seminar

The Rotary International District 9110 that covers clubs in Lagos and Ogun State is set to host its annual Ethics in Business and Profession Seminar.

According to Chair, District Ethics in Business and Profession Committee, Past President Ehi Braimah, the event which has its topic as: Can you win in business if you uphold ethics and integrity?” will have Mr Soji Apampa, CEO, Convention on Business Integrity as Guest Speaker has the District Governor, Rtn Bola Oyebade as Chief Host.

The event which will begin at 11am on Zoom (:85137195427 Passcode: Ethics) is expected to attract a number of special guests of honour and discussants.

Last year, the Seminar explored the theme “Upholding Ethical Standards in a Challenged Economy” where a speech was delivered by Princess Aderemi Adebowale, Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement on behalf of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was the Special Guest of Honour.

The Ethics in Business and Profession Seminar is organized yearly by Rotary International District 9110 as part of its contribution towards the development of high ethical standards in the country.

