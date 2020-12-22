DSS Raises Alarm over Planned Terrorism During Yuletide

The Department of State Services (DSS) has raised the alarm over planned attacks by unknown individuals during the Yuletide season, warning members of the public to be on red alert.

The DSS findings are contained in a press statement signed by the agency’s Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, Ph.D.

The agency warned that the criminal elements are targeting public places including key and vulnerable points.

Read the full statement:

The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to inform the public about plans by some criminal elements to carry out violent attacks on public places including key and vulnerable points during the yuletide seasons.

The planned dastardly acts are to be executed through the use of explosives, suicide bombing and other dangerous weapons.

The objective is to create a general sense of fear among the people and subsequently undermine the Government.

Against this backdrop, citizens are called upon to be extra vigilant and report strange movements and indeed, all suspicions around them to security and law enforcement agencies.

On its part, the Service is collaborating with other sister agencies to ensure that adequate measures are put in place for protection of lives and property.

To further achieve this purpose, the Service has provided these emergency response numbers *08132222105* and *09030002189* for urgent contacts. It is also using this opportunity to unveil its interactive website *www.dss.gov.ng* for public communication support.

Everyone is encouraged to take advantage of these platforms and similar ones provided by related agencies to timely reach and avail them (security agencies) of required information.

However, the Service advises those planning to cause chaos and damage to public peace to desist from such as it will stop at nothing to apprehend and bring them to justice.

While assuring citizens and residents of their safety during and after the festive periods, the DGSS, Alhaji YM. Bichi fwc, with his Management and Staff, wishes all, Happy Celebrations and a Prosperous 2021.

Peter Afunanya, Ph.D

Public Relations Officer,

Department of State Services,

National Headquarters,

Abuja

22nd December, 2020

