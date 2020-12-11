HeadlineNews

Breaking: Billionaire Businessman, Adekunle Ojora’s Son In Shooting Incident

Corporate titan and billionaire businessman, Otunba Adekunle Ojora’s household may have been hit by another monumental tragedy.

His second son, Dapo Ojora, also known as Polo buff, was on Saturday night involved in a shooting incident, and we are told there may have been a fatality.

Sources revealed to The Boss that the incident occurred at the Ikoyi home of  Dapo, fondly called Daps, and we were told that men of the Nigeria Police Force are presently at the premises.

Dapo and wife, Patricia, were both spotted at last week’s funeral of late eldest daughter of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Mrs Omotola Oyediran, and The Boss is not certain what had led to the tragic incident.But we heard it may have been a case of accidental discharge

Dapo is the second of the Ojora’s three boys; his elder brother, Adegboyega aka Gbegi died in 2011. His only sister is former Founder/President, Wellbeing Foundation Africa and former Kwara First Lady, Mrs Toyin Saraki.

More details later…

