Headline

South South Leaders, FG Hold Interactive Session

Editor
By Michael Effiong Photo: Adekoya Adegnite

The Governors of the South South geographical zone, leaders and traditional rulers are presently holding an interactive session with the Federal Government at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Governor Nyesom Wike delivering his remarks
Delta Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa with Akwa Ibom Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel
Akwa-Ibom Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, Bayelsa Governor, Duoye Diri & Cross River, Prof. Ben Ayade
Prof. Ibrahim Gambari delivering his remarks
Alhaji Lai Mohammed with Senator Godswill Akpabio

The meeting, hitherto scheduled for last week could not hold because of the absence of the FG delegation, but today, it is a full house.

Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu delivering his speech, Senator Ovie Omo-Agegge with Prof. Ibrahim Gambari

The FG delegation is led by the Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and both sides are expected to discuss security, infrastructure deficit and economic development of the zone.

Alhaji Lai Mohamed, Festus Keyamo, SAN with Senator Godswill Akpabio
Ann-Kio Briggs
Senator Ita Ennag

