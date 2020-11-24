South South Leaders, FG Hold Interactive Session

By Michael Effiong Photo: Adekoya Adegnite

The Governors of the South South geographical zone, leaders and traditional rulers are presently holding an interactive session with the Federal Government at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The meeting, hitherto scheduled for last week could not hold because of the absence of the FG delegation, but today, it is a full house.

The FG delegation is led by the Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and both sides are expected to discuss security, infrastructure deficit and economic development of the zone.

Like this: Like Loading...