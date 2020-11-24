Headline

FG Meets South South Governors, Leaders in Port Harcourt (Photos)

Eric
By Eric Elezuo

The governors of the six South South states comprising Rivers, Cross Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Edo, Bayelsa and Delta, have held a meeting with delegates of the Federal Government of Nigeria in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In attendance were the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Godswill Akpabio; Minister of State for Labour, Mr Festus Kiyamo SAN; Minister of Information and Culture, Hon. Lai Mohammed; Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State; Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa State; Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo State; Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers State; Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Minister of State for Petroleum, Mr Timipre Sylva and Minister of State for Budget, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba.

Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu

Also in attendance were traditional rulers, leaders of opinion and stakeholders in Niger Delta Affairs.

