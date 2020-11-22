Featured

Kidnapped APC Chairman Found Dead

The kidnapped chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State, Philip Shekwo, has been found dead.

A source close to the family confirmed this to PREMIUM TIMES, Sunday afternoon.

A leader of the APC in Nasarawa, who asked not to be named, also confirmed the death.

The APC was yet to officially react to the kidnap at the time of this report.

The chairman of Karu local government, Samuel Akala, also confirmed the death on his Facebook page.

Shekwon was kidnapped in the late hours of Saturday at his residence in Lafia.

The Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, Dele Longe, confirmed his kidnap earlier on Sunday.

Premium Times

Eric

