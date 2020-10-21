EndSARS: UK Shuts Visa Application Centres in Nigeria

The United Kingdom has shut down its visa application centres in Nigeria over the crisis arising from #EndSARS protests in the country.

The UK made this known in a statement on its website.

The statement was titled, ‘Important: Closure of our Visa application centre’.

The statement read, “Due to the ongoing protest in Nigeria and for the safety of both staff and applicants, our Nigeria centres will be closed for 48 hours at a minimum.

“For applicants with booked appointments within this period, please you will need to reschedule your appointment for next week, from 26th October 2020.

“We will continue to post regular updates on this page, so please keep checking back for the latest information on reopening.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.”

The Punch

