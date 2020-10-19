Featured

#EndSARS: Police Station Razed by Hoodlums in Benin

Eric 1 min ago
Suspected hoodlums on Monday burnt down the Ugbekun Police Station in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The incident occurred around 11am on Monday.

The hoodlums also vandalised other properties within the police premises.

First responders including firefighters were yet to be seen at the incident venue as of the time of filing this report.

It was gathered that hoodlums had hijacked the #EndSARS protests ongoing in the country against police brutality.

Earlier, the hoodlums broke into the Benin Prison popularly called White House and freed several inmates in one of the cells.

The armed squad of prison officials engaged the suspected hoodlums in gunfire which resulted in some persons sustaining injuries.

Also destroyed was the High Court 4 which is beside the prison where the hoodlums vandalised.

The Punch

