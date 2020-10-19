Featured

Just In: #EndSARS: Edo Govt Declares 24Hours Curfew

The Edo State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew across the state until further notice.

The curfew is to take effect from 4pm, October 19, 2020.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, on Monday.

The statement read in part, “This decision has become necessary because of the very disturbing incidents of vandalism and attacks on private individuals and institutions by hoodlums in the guise of #ENDSARS protesters.

