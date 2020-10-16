Just In: Awo’s Eldest Daughter, Mrs Omotola Oyediran Is dead

By Michael Effiong

Mrs Omotola Oyediran, one of the two remaining children of the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo is dead.

Family sources revealed to The Boss that Mrs Oyediran, who was married to renowned academician and former Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Oyediran, died peacefully at her home in Ibadan, Oyo State.She would have been 80 this December.

Mr Yinka Odumakin has reacted to the death stating that it is a very sad news.

According to him: Afenifere is devastated by the sad news of the demise of Mrs Tola Oyediran, the eldest surviving child of our Leader, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“Mrs Oyediran who would have been 80 on Nov 1 passed on today suddenly without illness.

“Mrs Oyediran was a lovely person who radiated warmth and love to all in her lifetime.

“Her death is a big blow we have to accept as we cannot change the will of God”

Her death now means that Pa Awo’s only surviving child is Amb. Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu.

More details later

Like this: Like Loading...