#EndSARS Protests Continue As Police, Protesters Suffer One Casualty Each in Lagos

Despite the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, Nigerian youths on Monday resumed protests in different parts of the country.

The protesters said aside from the scrapping of the unit, they wanted all arrested protesters released and justice for all victims of police brutality, in addition to compensation for their families.

Lagos, the youth took to the streets and blocked strategic locations to disrupt traffic flow in the Lekki, Akoka, Surulere, Ikeja, Ajah, Alausa, Ago Palace Way, FESTAC Town, Agege, Ebute Metta, Obalende, among other areas in the state.

Hundreds of motorists were trapped in the gridlock caused by the demonstration, while some commuters were stranded at various junctions, as many were forced to disembark from vehicles and trek to their destinations.

However, tragedy struck after a policeman, Erinfolami Ayodeji, and a driver, Ikechukwu Ilohamauz, were shot dead during the protest at Surulere.

Two inspectors, Ekei Joshua and Peter Agabi, were critically injured and were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Surulere.

PUNCH Metro gathered that the driver was the first to be felled by a police bullet, which angered the protesters and led to reprisal.

Hoodlums, who reportedly hijacked the protest, were said to have attacked the office of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the state police command on Iyun Road, Surulere.

The Punch

