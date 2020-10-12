EndSARS Protesters Present Five Demands

In spite of the announcement on the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, #EndSARS protesters have continued to besiege the streets.

The protesters are demanding that the Federal Government meets five demands for them to rest the protest.

The demands are:

Justice for all deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensation for their families

Setting up an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of all reports of Police misconduct (within 10days)

In line with police act, psychological evaluation and retaining (to be confirmed by an independent body) of all disbanded SARS officers before they can be redeployed

Increase Police salary so that they are adequately compensated for protecting lives and property of citizens .

