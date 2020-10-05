PDP Threatens Crisis If Ondo Election Is Rigged

The Peoples Democratic Party has warned against any attempt to rig the Ondo State governorship election, noting that manipulating the process will be an invitation to anarchy.

Chairman of the Publicity Sub-Committee of the PDP National Campaign Council for the Ondo State Governorship Election, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this at a press conference, in Abuja, on Sunday.

The PDP campaign urged the President Muhammadu Buhari not to succumb to pressure from the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and the All Progressive Congress to manipulate the process in favour of the incumbent.

Ologbondiyan said, “Our campaign had earlier alerted Nigerians to the desperate moves by the APC to drag in certain officials of the Buhari Presidency as earlier boasted by Akeredolu’s self-confessed thug, Isaac Kekemeke, who stated that the governor was plotting to use violence and ‘federal might’ to muscle the election against the wishes and aspirations of the people of Ondo State.

“Our campaign therefore urges President Buhari to adopt the same Edo stance to ensure a free, fair and credible election in Ondo without regard to partisan consideration, so that he can leave a legacy of electoral uprightness for which posterity and history can be kind to him.”

The Punch

