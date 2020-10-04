Just In: Police IG Adamu Bans SARS, Tactical Squad from Nigerian Roads

The police inspector-general, Muhammed Adamu, on Sunday banned the dreaded special anti-robbery squad from patrolling Nigerian roads after widespread campaign to stop it.

Mr. Adamu in a statement by police spokesman Frank Mba said SARS and other tactical units within the police should cease patrol forthwith.

Henceforth, tactical squads, including Special Tactical Squad (STS), Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Anti-Cultism Squad and other tactical squads operating at the federal, zonal and command levels have been banned from carrying out routine patrols and other conventional low-risk duties – stop and search duties, checkpoints, mounting of roadblocks, traffic checks, etc – with immediate effect.

