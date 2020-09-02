Headline

Buhari Presides over FEC Meeting

A meeting of the Federal Executive Council presided over by the President, Major General Muhmmadu Buhari (retd.), is ongoing.

Although the meeting is virtual, Buhari is presiding from the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja while some ministers are participating virtually from their offices.

The meeting, which started at about 10am, also has Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, in attendance.

The Punch

