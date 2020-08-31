Ore Overhead Bridge: APC, Jegede Trade Words

The ruling All Progressives Congress and the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State on Sunday engaged in a war of words over an overhead bridge project inaugurated by the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu-led administration.

The candidate of the PDP, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, while meeting with artisans in the state, was alleged to have described the project on the Benin- Ore Expressway, which was inaugurated a few months ago, as “a phony project.’’

But the APC, in a statement issued by its Director of Media and Publicity, Mr Steve Otaloro, accused Jegede of mischief.

He said “We viewed with disgust the conservative partisan claim of Mr Jegede, in which he insinuated that Governor Akeredolu embarked on a phony project in respect of the overhead bridge built at Ore.

“The Ore interchange bridge is one of the ways the government strives to reduce traffic lockdown and the rate of vehicular accidents which, very often, claim the lives of our people around the area.”

However, Jegede, through the Head of Media and Research of Eyitayo Jegede Campaign Organisation, Mr Samuel Fasua, insisted that the bridge was a waste of resources.

He said, “Desirable as a bridge in Ore was, they shouldn’t gloss over the fact that spending about N6bn on it cannot be justified; this could have catered to three other such projects in the southern senatorial district.”

The Punch

