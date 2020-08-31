Nigeria Records 138 COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 53,865

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 138 coronavirus cases, the country’s lowest daily tally in almost four months.

This is according to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday night.

The latest daily figure, which brings the total number of infections in the West African nation to 53, 865, means that in the past one week, cases have fallen below 300.

The data also suggested that Africa’s most populous nation may be flattening the COVID-19 pandemic curve, although experts warns it might be too early to celebrate.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that a total of 1, 822 cases were recorded last week.

The last time Nigeria recorded a lower weekly figure was the 1,470 cases recorded in the week between May 10 and May 16, according to NCDC data.

The daily figure recorded on Friday and Sunday – 160 and 138 respectively – were the lowest tally since early May and late April.

The country has also improved a bit in its testing regime. More than 400, 000 of Nigeria’s 200 million people have been tested thus far.

The new cases, according to the NCDC, were found in the following 14 states: Plateau (55), Lagos (15), Ebonyi (11), Oyo (11), Abia (8), Anambra (7), FCT (7), Rivers (7), Kaduna (6), Ondo (5), Kwara (3), Bauchi (1), Benue (1), Edo (1).

For the fifth consecutive day, Plateau has had the highest number of new cases with 55 infections on Thursday. Lagos and Ebonyi followed with 15 and 11 cases respectively.

Lagos remains Nigeria’s COVID-19 hotspot with over 18,000 infections and 202 deaths.

Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, is the second most impacted with a total of over 5,000 cases and 50 deaths.

The number of deaths from the virus has also been minimal.

Two deaths were recorded on Sunday, dragging the total number of deaths from the virus to 1,013.

The NCDC in its daily update of the infection on its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov stated that out of the over 53,000 infections so far, 41, 513 persons have recovered and have been discharged.

Nigeria is the third most impacted country in Africa with South Africa recording the highest number of COVID-19 cases on the continent.

Over 1.2 million infections have been recorded in the continent of over one billion people.

Premium Times

Like this: Like Loading...